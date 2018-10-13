Ritson vs Patera: Is Lewis Ritson, Luke Campbell or Anthony Crolla your favourite British lightweight?

Does Ricky Burns or Anthony Crolla get your vote? Make your choice below

Lewis Ritson and Joe Cordina are soaring up the rankings while Luke Campbell and Anthony Crolla sit on the brink of world titles, but who is the fan's favourite?

The British lightweight scene is bustling at the minute and Newcastle's Ritson is the latest star commanding attention - hoping to win the European title against Francesco Patera at the Metro Radio Arena on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night Live on

Campbell impressively avenged his loss to Yvan Mendy at Wembley last month to set up a WBC title shot while Mancunian favourite Crolla is gearing up to face Daud Yordan in a world title final eliminator on home turf.

Cordina will face the established Scott Cardle on that same Bellew-Usyk bill, while Tommy Coyle and three-weight champion Ricky Burns are still well in contention but who is your favourite?

Watch Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera in Newcastle, with Joshua Buatsi and David Allen also on the bill at the Metro Radio Arena, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.