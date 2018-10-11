Ritson vs Patera: David Allen acts as translator for opponent Samir Nebo at press conference

David Allen tried to translate his opponent's interview at their press conference

David Allen demonstrated his multilingual prowess in a press conference with Samir Nebo, but some of his opponent's words were lost in translation.

'White Rhino' came face to face with the Germany-based Syrian ahead of their heavyweight fight on the undercard of Lewis Ritson's European title fight in Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Allen offered his services as a translator for Nebo, although he appeared to be making up the humorous answers in front of the watching media.

The Doncaster man hopes victory over Nebo will lead to a big-name bout against Lucas Browne, or a British heavyweight title fight in 2019.

"It's a building block towards a big fight hopefully towards the end of the year," said Allen.

"I fully anticipate knocking out Samir Nebo inside four rounds."

Click on the video above to see Allen's hilarious attempt to become a translator.

