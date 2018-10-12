Ritson vs Patera: Lewis Ritson can follow in my footsteps and fight at a football stadium, says Tony Bellew

Lewis Ritson has brought exciting nights of boxing to Newcastle, says Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew believes Lewis Ritson is a new boxing hero for the north east who can follow in his footsteps by fighting at a football stadium...

I would love to see him fight at St James' Park, he's a proper football fan. I don't even think it's in question. He will do it.

Live Fight Night Live on

I've been to Newcastle twice now and it's a brilliant atmosphere. I've said it once, and I'll say it again, it's like the second coming of Scott Harrison. I see so many similarities in the way he fights, his no-nonsense style, his strength, his power, his size.

The Newcastle man faces Francesco Patera for the European title on Saturday

It's a matter of time for Ritson. I'll think he'll absolutely blast out Francesco Patera on Saturday night, I really think he will. He'll look indestructible. Anybody on a domestic level and anybody on European level, he'll go through them like a hot knife through butter.

Don't get me wrong, when you go to world level, you need a little bit more, but he will have it. He needs a bit more experience with a better calibre of opponents.

The north east is a sleeping giant for boxing in Britain, and Lewis Ritson is really the man to wake it up. Tony Bellew

He's a sensation, I'm raving on him at the minute, and I'm excited because the north east, in my opinion, has never had what they could possibly have with Lewis Ritson. Somebody who can fill arenas on a regular basis.

1:30 Promoter Eddie Hearn says Ritson could fight at St James' Park in 2019 Promoter Eddie Hearn says Ritson could fight at St James' Park in 2019

The north east is a sporting nation on its own. They attract huge crowds of football fans on a Saturday, whether it's Newcastle, Sunderland, Middlesbrough - they fill these places up.

Football and boxing can go hand in hand. If they turn up to the football, I think they turn up to the boxing. The north east is a sleeping giant for boxing in Britain, and Lewis Ritson is really the man to wake it up.

Watch Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera in Newcastle, with Joshua Buatsi and David Allen also on the bill at the Metro Radio Arena, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.