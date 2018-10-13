Ritson vs Patera: The Panel discuss which footballer would be perfect for their ring walk

Lewis Ritson has gained the support of Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer, so we asked The Panel to pick out their dream footballer for a ring walk.

The proud Geordie will be watched by the former England striker when he faces Francesco Patera for the European lightweight title at the Metro Radio Arena in his hometown on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Football and boxing have forged a natural partnership, with Ricky Hatton being accompanied to the ring by Wayne Rooney, while Leeds fan Josh Warrington has been led out by a number of past players.

Alan Shearer made a recent visit to Lewis Ritson's gym

But which footballer would you choose for a ring walk? The Panel have made their picks...

Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew has opted for a former Everton striker

Big Duncan Ferguson. He's my friend, and was at my wedding. I would never have thought when I was leaving school, that Duncan Ferguson was going to end up as one of my friends.

Rocky Fielding

Ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is a boxing fan

Steven Gerrard. I'm a massive fan and I get on well with him. He's from the same local estate as me, Huyton, and although he's a few years older than me, we had the same friends and went to the same school. Him at Anfield would be another dream.

Johnny Nelson

Des Walker. He was a Wednesday legend back in the day and I saw him not so long ago and he still looks great. A true warrior, took no nonsense, just got the job done and didn't cut any corners - even on my long, glorious ringwalk. Johnny Nelson

Callum Johnson

Wayne Rooney has given his backing to fellow Mancunian Anthony Crolla

Wayne Rooney I think. Rooney was my favourite player. He's a boxing fan. I like Rooney, I've met him a few times as well and he is a nice kid. I would come out in a United shirt, especially if he was walking me out.

Kal Yafai

Lionel Messi would be welcome in the Midlands, says Kal Yafai

I'd have to pick Lionel Messi as he's the GOAT (greatest of all time). More importantly though he's the closest to my height, so won't make me look shorter than I already am.

Derry Mathews

Steven Gerrard. He's a scouse lad and a boxing fan. He's been to a couple of my fights and is a down to earth guy. A Liverpool lad through and through. The only bad thing is he's the Rangers manager. Derry Mathews

John Ryder

David Beckham has attended a number of big-name bouts

I'd have to say David Beckham, simply because he is the man. Being in a massive stadium fight, can you imagine if you had Beckham walking your belts out?

And finally, Adam Booth

Former Crystal Palace player Rachid Harkouk! I was only about eight when he played for Palace. I used to go to every home game. I have NO idea how good he was as a player, but he had a cool name for the 1970's and a mop of black curly hair, so he'd 'cool up' the ring walk old-school style! Adam Booth

