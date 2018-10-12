Ritson vs Patera: Lewis Ritson makes weight for European title fight with Francesco Patera

Lewis Ritson stripped naked on the scales to make the lightweight limit and then shared a tense face off with Francesco Patera ahead of their European title fight.

The 25-year-old weighed in at 9st 8lb 13oz, just inside the required 9st 9lb mark, and was held apart from Patera, who came in at 9st 8lbs 3oz for their battle for the vacant European belt on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

"Another big step-up for us, with Patera," said Ritson. "He's won the European title before, he's had it, so if we can get rid of him that makes a good statement.

Ritson was held back by security after sharing a lengthy stare with Patera

"As long as I made the weight, that's the hard bit, now it's just for the easy part.

"I usually come forward and have a fight. I think Patera is going to try and use his experience, and box, but it's all down to the night and see who can execute their game plan the best."

Joshua Buatsi can continue his rise up the light-heavyweight rankings

On an action-packed undercard in Newcastle, Joshua Buatsi can extend his unbeaten record to eight victories when he takes on Tony Averlant, a former opponent of British rival Anthony Yarde.

Buatsi appeared in peak condition, tipping the scales at 12st 6lbs 13oz, with Averlant also inside the 12st 7lb limit at 12st 5lbs 10oz.

David Allen was two stone heavier than opponent Samir Nebo

Heavyweight David Allen raised a few more laughs with his gold underwear as he weighed in at 18st 5lbs 11oz, while Samir Nebo was two stone lighter at 16st 5lbs 5oz.

Glenn Foot and Robbie Davies Jr clashed angrily by the scales after they had both made the super-lightweight limit for their British and Commonwealth title fight.

Robbie Davies Jr and Glenn Foot went nose to nose in Newcastle

