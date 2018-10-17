Sky Live: Katie Taylor, Demetrius Andrade, Scott Quigg and Tevin Farmer all hit Boston

Katie Taylor, Demetrius Andrade and Tevin Farmer are all in world title action, while Tommy Coyle, Kid Galahad and Scott Quigg also feature on a blockbuster night in Boston.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Demetrius Andrade vs Walter Kautondokwa

After Billy Joe Saunders gave up the WBO world middleweight title, Demetrius Andrade has the chance to pick up the vacant belt and become a two-weight world champion. The Rhode Island slickster has hardly put a foot wrong so far in the professional ranks, but long periods of inactivity have somewhat marred his undoubted talent.

Demetrius Andrade is looking to become a two-weight world champion

Now, working with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, 'Boo Boo' has a new lease of life and is ready to kick-on in the 160lbs ranks. Hard-hitting Namibian Walter Kautondokwa has other ideas though and is confident of upsetting the apple cart.

Tevin Farmer vs James Tennyson

IBF world champion Farmer has signed with Eddie Hearn

Philadelphia southpaw Tevin Farmer makes the first defence of his IBF super-featherweight world title, having beaten Billy Dib to become champion last time out, as his remarkable 'never give up' story continues.

Farmer, who lost four of his first 12 fights, faces Belfast hard-hitter James Tennyson, another whose change of fortune in the sport has been an impressive one. 'The Assassin' is on a devastating streak, having bulldozed through Martin J Ward, Ryan Doyle and Declan Geraghty at domestic level, but will the jump up in class prove a step too far?

Katie Taylor vs Cindy Serrano

The Irish sensation is back in action as she defends her WBA and IBF lightweight world titles and now, on her third visit stateside, Katie Taylor heads to Boston hoping to become a household name with the feverish Irish fan base.

Boston is going to be like a home from home for me with all the Irish support. Katie Taylor

Taylor takes on popular fighting sister Cindy Serrano, of Puerto Rico, and will no doubt be intent on putting in another show-stealing performance.

Kid Galahad vs Toka Kahn Clary

Kid Galahad can become mandatory challenger to face the winner of Josh Warrington vs Carl Frampton

Sheffield featherweight Kid Galahad sits on the brink of a world title shot and the 28-year-old, should he overcome American Toka Kahn Clary in their IBF final eliminator, will be in pole position to take on the winner of Josh Warrington's December clash with Carl Frampton.

Khan Clary, from Rhode Island, is 25-1 and the southpaw will likely have the home crowd on his side as he looks to hand Galahad a first career defeat.

Ryan Kielczweski vs Tommy Coyle

Tommy 'Boom Boom' Coyle has long wanted to fight in America and now, having beaten Sean Dodd for Commonwealth glory last time out, he is all set to tick off a second consecutive dream from the bucket list.

The Hull lightweight has vowed to hit Boston with his all-action style and leave quite the impression, but 'The Polish Prince' Ryan Kielczweski, of Massachusetts, who has never been stopped, will prove a stern test.

Scott Quigg vs Mario Briones

The route back to a World Title shot begins for Scott Quigg

Scott Quigg returns against 32-year-old Mexican Mario Briones as he looks to dust off the cobwebs from his March defeat to WBO world champion Oscar Valdez.

The former WBA super-bantamweight world champion, now up at feather, will want to make a sizzling knockout statement as he once again begins on a rebuild mission.

How can I watch?

The Boston Blockbuster will be live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 12am on Sunday, but you can also find out what happens via skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and @SkySportsBoxing on Twitter.

Watch the action from Boston with Demetrius Andrade vs Walter Kautondokwa, Katie Taylor vs Cindy Serrano, Tevin Farmer vs James Tennyson, with Kid Galahad, Tommy Coyle and Scott Quigg on Sunday morning, from 12am, live on Sky Sports Action.