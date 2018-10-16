Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Katie Taylor ready for Irish to roar in Boston

Katie Taylor is excited to experience the fervent Irish support when she takes on Cindy Serrano in Boston this weekend.

The lightweight sensation will put her WBA and IBF world titles on the line against Puerto Rican Serrano at the TD Garden, live on Sky Sports, as she fights stateside for the third time in her career.

Boston's large Irish community are expected to come out in droves in support of Taylor and the 32-year-old wants to put on a show and become a household name in the Massachusetts capital.

Boston is going to be like a home from home for me in there with all the Irish support. Katie Taylor

"I'm so excited about this fight," said Taylor.

"The fact it's in Boston means it's going to be like a home from home for me in there with all the Irish support.

"I love fighting in the US and this is a really big fight with a big name in Boston. These are the kinds of fights that I am in the sport for.

"It's been an incredible journey so far. I am probably the highest paid female fighter in the world thanks to Eddie [Hearn] and Matchroom.

"I spoke to a lot of promoters before I spoke to Eddie and he really did have the same vision that I had.

"I am developing a fan base in the US as well as back home in Ireland and the UK, it's such an exciting time for me and I am loving the pro game."

