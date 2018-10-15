Kal Yafai intent on setting up Roman Gonzalez stateside clash

Kal Yafai wants to kick-off 2019 with a blockbuster fight against Nicaraguan great Roman Gonzalez, should he come through his latest Mexican challenge.

Having destroyed David Carmona inside seven rounds on his American debut last time out, Yafai returns to the ring to make the fourth defence of his WBA super-flyweight crown against another Mexican, Israel Gonzalez, in Monte Carlo on November 24, live on Sky Sports.

Chocolatito is the fight that Eddie [Hearn] is trying to make for next year. Kal Yafai

The Birmingham star is intent on setting up a showdown with the more widely-known Gonzalez, four-weight world champion 'Chocolatito', but also remains open to a unification bout with any of his fellow world champions at 115lbs.

"Chocolatito is the fight that Eddie (Hearn) is trying to make," Yafai exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I don't think Roman Gonzalez's team are too keen on it though. Maybe he needs another fight to build some more confidence.

Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez is a four-weight world champion and former pound-for-pound number one

"One more fight each and then we can get it on. I'm ready, I'm here waiting and coming into my prime, so whenever he or any of the other champions want to get it on, they're more than welcome.

"I know the big fights and names will come in the near future. I just leave it for my team to decide who I fight, I have full trust in them and they know what is best for me."

Yafai expects a potential 'Chocolatito' clash to take place stateside, but is refusing to look beyond November 24.

"My fights next year will probably all be in America, I'm happy with that," the 29-year-old continued.

"I'm not taking my eyes off this next fight though and am training very hard. I'm looking for a career-best performance.

"I saw him (Israel Gonzalez) box IBF champ Jerwin Ancajas earlier this year and he's a typical tough Mexican, I'm sure he will give me rounds.

"I want to build on my last performance and send out another statement. I boxed pretty well against Carmona, had a bit of a scare early on when too excited, but I got the stoppage win. Now, we go again."