Kal Yafai, Denis Lebedev, Frank Buglioni and Zhilei Zhang on exciting Monaco bill on Sky Sports

Kal Yafai looks to set up a unification fight in Monte Carlo

Kal Yafai and Denis Lebedev are in world title action, while Frank Buglioni and Zhilei Zhang join a starring international cast in Monte Carlo.

Yafai will take on Mexico's Israel Gonzalez as he makes the fourth defence of his WBA super-flyweight crown at the Salle Médecin of the Casino de Monte Carlo on November 24, live on Sky Sports.

Denis Lebedev (R) will hope to make an emphatic statement in Monaco

The Birmingham star stopped another Mexican, David Carmona, in seven rounds on his US debut in May and Yafai is promising another explosive performance as he pushes towards a unification fight.

Menacing Russian Lebedev takes on unbeaten American Mike Wilson with the WBA cruiserweight world title on the line, while heavy-handed heavyweight action comes in the form of Chinese star Zhilei Zhang.

The 2008 Olympic silver medallist is looking to move closer to a potential showdown with old amateur rival and current unified world champion Anthony Joshua, but first Zhang must overcome Russia's Alexander Ustinov.



'Wise Guy' Frank Buglioni will face China's undefeated light-heavyweight Fanlong Meng over 10 rounds, while Kazakhstan's Rio Olympic gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov also features in Monte Carlo.

1:45 Watch as Kal Yafai impressively stopped Mexican David Carmona last time out Watch as Kal Yafai impressively stopped Mexican David Carmona last time out

"I'm delighted to be back in Monaco for the third time for another fantastic night of world championship boxing," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"It's always special to return to the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

"It's a stunning setting that's unique within boxing and will be broadcast and enjoyed by fight fans throughout the world."