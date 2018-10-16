Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Demetrius Andrade vows to rule boxing's new 'glamour' division

Demetrius Andrade believes middleweight is set to become the new 'glamour division', and he's ready to rule it as he prepares to face Walter Kautondokwa for world honours.

Andrade battles the unbeaten Namibian for the vacant WBO 160lbs crown in Boston on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, hoping to become a two-weight world champion.

'Boo Boo' welcomes Kautondokwa to his New England backyard in his first fight with new promoter Eddie Hearn and vows to fire out a statement to his middleweight rivals.

"My situation is great right now," said Andrade. "Had I not made the move with Eddie, I would have been fighting in England, having tune-ups or waiting around still. I never needed tune-ups. I take every fight very seriously, I have since day one.

I'm at 160lbs to show I am still the biggest and baddest wolf out there, and I'm ready to bite. Demetrius Andrade

"I could have waited around and had tick overs, instead, this world title chance came along and we're on the road to the top in another division already.

"I think middleweight can be the new glamour division in boxing. We have big names at 160lbs and if you look at 154lbs, those guys are going to grow and they'll have to come up - look at Jarrett Hurd, he's a big dude.

"The division is hot and it's going to get hotter."

Andrade is confident of beating Kautondokwa for the WBO crown and then wants to take on the very best in 2019.

"If everyone involved with the elite does their jobs, we can make these big fights. The window is starting to close on those fights though, people get old, people move on, and people look to run around and fight lesser guys like the Charlos do.

"I don't look forward to those fights, I want to fight the best - only and often.

"When I was at 154, I had the belt and couldn't get the big fights. We're all going to make money - so let's decide who is the best, and let's get the elite in with the elite."

"I'm at 160lbs to show I am still the biggest and baddest wolf out there, and I'm ready to bite. I am too old to fight nobodies now, I've had that time.

"I'm going to take it one step at a time, do my job against Walter, come home with the belt and we will look to get out early in 2019 - I know Eddie wants to keep me active and that's great, and if it's going to be the rest of the elite guys, then let's go."

Watch the action from Boston with Demetrius Andrade vs Walter Kautondokwa, Katie Taylor vs Cindy Serrano, Tevin Farmer vs James Tennyson, with Kid Galahad, Tommy Coyle and Scott Quigg on Sunday morning, from 12am, live on Sky Sports Action.