Hughie Fury hopes to avoid another late pull-out from Kubrat Pulev before IBF final eliminator

Hughie Fury faces Kubrat Pulev in an IBF final eliminator

Hughie Fury hopes he does not endure a late pull-out from Kubrat Pulev, just as Anthony Joshua did before a world title fight in October last year.

The British heavyweight champion is set to face Pulev in an IBF final eliminator for the right to become the next mandatory challenger for Joshua's IBF title.

Pulev withdrew from his world title fight with Joshua, only 11 days before the bout, and Fury took a swipe at 'The Cobra' by questioning whether the 37-year-old will step through the ropes in Sofia for their October 27 fight.

The Bulgarian pulled out of a planned fight with Anthony Joshua due to injury

"You never know, we'll soon find out," Fury told Sky Sports. "There's never a guarantee until the bell goes, so anything can happen until the bell goes.

"When he's in the ring, then the fight is on, for sure."

The 24-year-old claimed the British belt with a dominant stoppage win over Sam Sexton in May, but is willing to relinquish the title to pursue a shot at unified champion Joshua.

Fury can secure a fight with unified champion Joshua

Fury said: "If the opportunity comes for a world title fight, definitely, because this is for the final eliminator for Joshua, and if that fight comes along, that's the fight I want, 100 per cent.

"These are the fights I want. I don't want to be going back down to British level. I believe I'm the best, and I want a huge fight with the best."

In Pulev, a former world title challenger, Fury is facing one of the most accomplished opponents in his career, but he is not overly impressed by the Bulgarian's 26-fight record, with just one defeat.

Pulev suffered a knockout loss at the hand of Wladimir Klitschko in 2014

"Who has he boxed? He boxed (Dereck) Chisora, and got beat by (Wladimir) Klitschko," said Fury.

"To be honest with you, we'll find out when we get in there.

"I just look at the man in front of me and I'll tell you exactly when I get in there if he's worth anything, or anything else.

"The main thing now is just get over there, get in there, and do the job. Not to look at anything, comparing if he's the best I've fought, or anything like that."

