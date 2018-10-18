Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Brian Rose reveals all about fighting the 'simply brilliant' Demetrius Andrade

Demetrius Andrade defeated Brian Rose in 2014

Demetrius Andrade can become one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, according to former opponent Brian Rose.

'The Lion' Rose challenged Andrade for the WBO super-welterweight title back in June of 2014 and was dropped twice before being stopped in the seventh round at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

The American star, a former amateur standout, remains unbeaten in his career and now looks to be crowned a two-weight king when he battles Walter Kautondokwa for the WBO's 160lb version in Boston on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

So we quizzed Britain's Rose on what it is like to face 'Boo Boo'…

He's simply brilliant, there's no doubt. He can become one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Brian Rose

How confident were you ahead of your fight with Andrade?

I think I made myself and people believe I could do it. I felt great going into the fight. I had no excuses and did everything I could.

Maybe I froze a bit during the fight and didn't do what I was supposed to do, the occasion did get to me. Andrade was brilliant, 100 per cent the best fighter I've been in with or even sparred with.

What makes him so good?

Andrade had a glittering amateur career

Probably his timing and he's very accurate. I wouldn't say he is a concussive puncher, I know he had me over a few times, but it was the accuracy and speed, if he hits you once, he probably hits you three or four times in the same place.

I walked onto a couple of shots. I have been in with people who hit harder but never with anyone with as much speed and ability.

So was it the most hurt you've been in your career?

I was more confused than hurt, it's the most confused I've ever been in a fight. I didn't know what shot he had hit me with when I went down. I suppose it is also the most hurt I've been.

You really think he's brilliant?

Andrade with heavyweight star Anthony Joshua

Definitely, he's simply brilliant, there's no doubt. He's had a great pedigree as an amateur and is an accomplished pro but is a little unheard of compared to the other world champions.

A lot of champs get a lot more credit than Andrade. He deserves to be known all over the world because he is brilliant.

Do you expect him to impress against Walter Kautondokwa?

There's no doubt that he will win that WBO belt on Saturday. As long as his inactivity doesn't take effect, there's no doubt he will go on to great things and, for me, be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

He's in the right place with Eddie Hearn, the best promoter out there, and he's going to get the big fights.

The middleweight division is booming, can he compete with the best?

How would Andrade fare against Canelo or GGG?

He has the perfect style to face Canelo or GGG and is capable of outboxing those guys. We don't know how sharp he is now or if he's the same as four years ago. I know more than anyone that inactivity plays a massive part in terms of performance.

And yourself, tell us about your comeback?

On November 9, I'm in a six-rounder at the Victoria Warehouse, in Manchester. I wanted a small-hall show with no pressure and my management team have delivered for me. I believe I still have what it takes, I just want to rebuild again.

I'd be happy to win a British title again, nothing's changed. I feel better in the gym than I did three or four years ago. I know it's easy to say and I need to prove it in the ring. Could I win a domestic title, or maybe the European, stranger things have happened.

