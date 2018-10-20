Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Demetrius Andrade, Katie Taylor, Scott Quigg and more on Boston bill

Demetrius Andrade battles Walter Kautondokwa for the vacant WBO belt in Boston, live on Sky Sports

Demetrius Andrade targets the WBO middleweight title, with Katie Taylor, Scott Quigg, Tommy Coyle and James Tennyson on the Boston bill.

The American can become a two-weight world champion when he takes on Walter Kautondokwa in the early hours of Sunday morning, while Katie Taylor also defends her WBA and IBF lightweight belts against Cindy Serrano.

Live Fight Night International Live on

James Tennyson will attempt to bring the IBF super-featherweight title back to Belfast as he challenges Tevin Farmer, and the British duo of Scott Quigg and Tommy Coyle also feature on the undercard at the TD Garden.

Katie Taylor's world titles are at stake against Cindy Serrano

When does the undercard start?

Watch all the fights from 12am Sunday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

What is the running order of fights?

James Tennyson steps up to world title level against Tevin Farmer

Up first, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event:

Scott Quigg v Mario Briones - 8 rounds at super-featherweight

Ryan Kielczweski v Tommy Coyle - 10 rounds at super-lightweight

Kid Galahad v Toka Kahn Clary - IBF featherweight title eliminator

Katie Taylor v Cindy Serrano - WBA & IBF lightweight titles

Tevin Famer v James Tennyson - IBF super-featherweight title

Demetrius Andrade v Walter Kautondokwa - WBO middleweight title

How else can I follow the action?

Kid Galahad takes on Toka Kahn Clary in an IBF title eliminator

We'll keep you updated on the fights from Boston, with reports, video and reaction via skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and @SkySportsBoxing on Twitter.

Watch the action from Boston with Demetrius Andrade vs Walter Kautondokwa, Katie Taylor vs Cindy Serrano, Tevin Farmer vs James Tennyson, with Kid Galahad, Tommy Coyle and Scott Quigg on Sunday morning, from 12am, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.