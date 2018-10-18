Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Katie Taylor relishing 'toughest career fight' with Cindy Serrano
By Matt Horan
Katie Taylor says her clash with Cindy Serrano will be her toughest fight to date as she makes the second defence of both her WBA and IBF world titles in Boston.
The lightweight sensation battles Serrano, of Puerto Rico, this Sunday morning at the TD Garden, live on Sky Sports, with a huge Irish following expected to come out in their droves to support her.
In what very much feels like a "homecoming" fight, Taylor is relishing her latest career test.
Speaking at Thursday's press conference, Taylor said: "This is a home from home for me in Boston.
"There's going to be a huge Irish contingent in the arena and I can't wait.
"This is going to be my toughest fight to date as a pro, Serrano is very experienced and a top seasoned professional.
I relish these fights, these are the ones I want to be involved in.
Katie Taylor
"I relish these fights though, these are the ones I want to be involved in, I'm ready to put on a show."
Taylor has been a figurehead of women's boxing ever since her amateur days and is now at the heart of its meteoric rise in the pro game.
The 32-year old is confident that the sport will continue to grow in the future and is excited by a number of potential high-profile clashes.
"It's a great time for women's boxing, people's perceptions are changing.
"Having the opportunity to fight on these platforms is brilliant.
"Women's' boxing is on a high and there's no shortage of great fights out there for me."
