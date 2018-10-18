Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Katie Taylor hits Boston next as she continues to conquer America

Taylor hoists the WBA and IBF belts after her most recent win against Kimberly Connor

As Katie Taylor eyes up the next step in her drive to hold all four belts in the 135lb division, she takes on former featherweight world champion, Cindy Serrano on Saturday night in Boston, live on Sky Sports.

With Matchroom keen to crack the US, the Irishwoman is leading the charge as she aims to hit the big time.

An introverted yet intriguing idol - a modest, clinical brawler who never yearned for the limelight but it has been thrust upon her. Katie Taylor is the world's best female boxer in the lightweight division in the minds of many, and the ex-senior Republic of Ireland footballer is going out to prove just that.

The journey to the top on the other side of the Atlantic could be a long road for the reserved Bray native. Unlike other high-profile pugilists, Taylor gets the job done far away from social media posts, haughty claims and mud-slinging.

There is a school of thought that such antics are needed to bump up viewing figures. Nonetheless, if there's one thing that draws attention more than anything - it's winning. Taylor is in the business of getting results, and right now business is booming.

With 10 professional fights, 10 wins and five knockouts, the Irishwoman is showing the kind of devastating form that saw her imperious procession to an Olympic gold in 2012.

Taylor is undefeated in the pro game

Without bragging, she comes across as a down-to-earth, likeable character who has simply set out a goal of unifying the division.

"I'm definitely improving all the time," commented Taylor after her last win over Kimberly Connor on the Whyte-Parker card. "I've got a great team of people around me. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, in the best form of my life. I'm getting better and better in each fight."

As she prepares to enter a US ring for the second time as a professional fighter this weekend, there is hope among her management that she can hit the big leagues in what is an ultra-competitive American market.

Eddie Hearn is turning his attention across the pond as he markets his stable of fighters to the lucrative American audience. The recently-signed commitment suggests they are not doing it half-heartedly, with more big names set to join. Taylor is the perfect poster-girl for the drive. Putting her on a card in Boston, a town steeped in Irish culture is the perfect move.

Hearn knows Taylor can be a hit in America

The Bray brawler will defend her lightweight straps against former featherweight world champion Cindy Serrano, the elder sister of six-weight world champion Amanda.

The younger sibling has been a long-time mooted opponent for the 32-year-old, and while the Puerto Rican has threatened a switch to MMA herself, it is believed that this is a fight that will capture wider attention. Although Cindy Serrano certainly has credentials in her own right having held a world title at 126lb, Saturday's scrap could also tee up her younger sister's meeting with Taylor nicely.

With the other two champions in the Wicklow native's weight division, Delfine Persoon and Rose Volante, proving difficult to arrange a fight with, overcoming the two Serrano sisters would prove a major feat and increase Taylor's profile Stateside.

"It's hard to get them [Persoon and Volante] to fight her," lamented Hearn. "She's vicious.

"I think we're going to have to move up weights to find some real competition because right now, she's at the top of her game - a joy to watch. One of the biggest stars in the whole sport."

The unwillingness of her peers to step into the ring with her does have its own problems. Dominant victories in one-sided scraps will help showcase her talents, but ultimately overcoming the best is what attracts real attention.

The US boxing market is undoubtedly open to a major Irish star. An undisputed world champion would certainly fit the billing. With a potential pathway through the two Serranos, Persoon and Volante mapped out, there is a route to the top available for the Irish sensation, one which would make the casual boxing fan sit up and take notice.

There are exciting opportunities ahead

Taylor's gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games was a seminal moment in the context of women's sport. As she fulfilled what many believed was her destiny by out-pointing Russia's Sofya Ochigava in London, she drew a support of male and female, young and old, and drew in non-boxing fans in the process becoming a true sporting icon in Ireland. It was not hard to see the enormity of her star power.

The split with her father and coach meant preparations for her Olympic defence in Rio were disturbed, but since her switch to the pro game, the rise has been a smooth one - collecting the WBA and IBF belts.

Perhaps the dominant and clinical nature of her victories to date have ensured that arguably due credit has not been afforded.

However, the 32-year-old is only getting better, and if she manages to unite the division, new challenges will undoubtedly present themselves. Cash is king in the fight game, and if an opportunity is financially worthwhile, it could transpire. Fighters may switch divisions, or even codes, to get their payday and a crack at the best.

The formula is simple for Taylor: keep winning and doors will open.

The former Olympic gold medallist will not hurl insults at her opponent in the lead-up to Saturday night. She will not make major press conference plays in order to drum up interest.

Brags, taunts and brawls outside of the ring are all well and good.

But when the chips are down, doing your talking in the squared circle is all that matters.

