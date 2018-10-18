Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Kid Galahad says victory will leave rivals with 'nowhere left to run'

Kid Galahad says his featherweight rivals will have "nowhere left to run" once he becomes the mandatory challenger for the IBF world title.

The unbeaten Sheffield star will take on Rhode Island's Toka Kahn Clary this Sunday morning at the TD Garden, Boston, live on Sky Sports, in a final eliminator for the IBF crown.

Fellow Yorkshireman Josh Warrington, who defends against Carl Frampton on December 22, is the current champion, and Galahad, refusing to firstly overlook Kahn Clary, is ready to meet either in a domestic showdown.

"I'm looking at this as my toughest career fight to date," Galahad exclusively told Sky Sports.

I will become the man they can't avoid. There is nowhere else to run, these fighters can run no more. Kid Galahad

"Kahn Clary is a good fighter, you don't get to this position by fighting nobodies. He is tough and very good at everything, with world amateur pedigree. It's going to be a tough night.

"I've got to go in there and win, that's the main thing, if the stoppage comes, it comes. You don't get anything for coming off second best.

"I've got to do a number on this kid and then I become the man they can't avoid. There is nowhere else to run, these fighters can run no more.

Galahad would welcome a fight with Scott Quigg who also appears in Boston this weekend

"Hopefully, Warrington and Frampton have good camps and the best man wins. I want to box the man who is the man."

Galahad will be joined in Boston by Scott Quigg, who is on the rebuild following his world title defeat to Oscar Valdez.

"I'm always interested in facing Quigg," the 28-year old continued, "He doesn't have any interest in the fight though.

"At this moment in time, why would I fight him? He isn't a world class operator and has always come short at world level. He's a gate holder, on the same level of Kahn Clary. Quigg's like a punchbag.

Warrington and Frampton meet in Manchester on December 22

"I won't have to wait around for my world title shot because the IBF mandatory is due every nine months.

"This is my time and I'm ready to put on a performance in Boston.

"It's every kid's dream to fight in America, especially in Boston, following greats like Micky Ward and Marvin Hagler - It's a big, big, thing."

Toka Kahn Clary works with legendary trainer Freddie Roach

Kahn Clary is out to spoil Galahad's plans, saying: "He's a good undefeated fighter, but we've been over everything and know what we have to do.

"We're prepared to go the distance. If I hit him, he might have to go."

