Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora rematch 'closer' to being made, says promoter Eddie Hearn

2:43 Eddie Hearn says he has spoken to Dereck Chisora's new manager David Haye and is hoping he can announce the Whyte-Chisora rematch next week Eddie Hearn says he has spoken to Dereck Chisora's new manager David Haye and is hoping he can announce the Whyte-Chisora rematch next week

Eddie Hearn says a December 22 fight between Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora is "closer to being made", now David Haye is involved.

Negotiations for a much-anticipated rematch between the British rivals are ongoing and took an unexpected turn when it was announced yesterday that former heavyweight Haye is now the manager of Chisora.

Promoter Hearn says that the appointment has only gone to aid communication and both teams remain in agreement that Whyte-Chisora 2 is "the fight to make".

"I could probably have a more sensible conversation with Haye than I could with Dereck," Hearn said, speaking from Boston.

We're getting closer. David also knows that this is fight to make. Eddie Hearn

"I spoke to David this morning, both guys have got their ideas of how this fight should happen in terms of the split of the fight.

"We're getting closer. David understands, as we do, that this is the fight to make.

"The first one was one of the best we've ever seen in the division, the second fight could be even better, it'd be a mistake if it doesn't get over the line. We're working hard to try and get this done over the weekend.

8:25 David Haye confirms he will manage his former foe Dereck Chisora David Haye confirms he will manage his former foe Dereck Chisora

"We will get an announcement out next week, fingers crossed. Everyone just has to be sensible."

Haye believes his new charge, once a bitter rival, can avenge his 2016 defeat to Whyte and set up a bid for world glory.

"Dereck can shock the world once again, and will be knocking on the door for a world title shot," said Haye.

Dillian Whyte took a unanimous decision verdict when beating Chisora in December 2016.

"Can you imagine Dereck knocking Dillian out? The shockwaves that would send around the world. No longer would he be 'Del Boy' Chisora. He would be 'War' Chisora.

"I truly believe that Dereck on his day - with relentless pressure, tremendous fitness, a solid game-plan from [his trainer] Don Charles - can stop Whyte, and stop him conclusively."

