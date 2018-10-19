Andrade v Kautondokwa Scott Quigg promises emphatic win in Boston after WBO title defeat

2:06 Scott Quigg insists he can still make the featherweight limit Scott Quigg insists he can still make the featherweight limit

Scott Quigg has vowed to "flatten" Mexican Mario Briones after learning painful lessons in his WBO title defeat to Oscar Valdez.

The Bury man is back in action against Briones at super-featherweight on this weekend's Demetrius Andrade-Walter Kautondokwa bill in Boston, live on Sky Sports, after his points defeat to WBO featherweight champion Valdez in March.

Quigg had failed to make the weight limit, denying him the opportunity to take the title from Valdez, but the 30-year-old insists he can still pursue more major fights in that division.

A foot injury hampered Quigg's attempts to make weight for the Valdez fight

"My future is at featherweight," said Quigg.

"I also believe, if I wanted to, I could move up to super-featherweight and see how I do at that, but this is just made at this weight because the opponent wanted this weight.

"To be honest with you, after the Valdez fight I went up to 166lbs, so I've shifted a lot of weight."

Following a lengthy camp in Los Angeles, Quigg believes he addressed deficiencies from that unanimous decision loss to Valdez, and intends to return with an emphatic victory over Briones.

"A typical Mexican, comes forward, game and wants to have a scrap. He can punch a bit," said Quigg.

It don't matter who is in the ring on Saturday with me, I'm confident I would flatten them. Scott Quigg

"Listen, this has been one of the best camps I've had in my career. I think the rest did me good.

"I feel like I've improved as a fighter, learning lessons from the Valdez fight, what I needed to improve on, and I've had a very, very good solid 10 weeks in LA with [trainer] Freddie (Roach).

"It don't matter who is in the ring on Saturday with me, I'm confident I would flatten them.

"I'm expecting a very good, clinical performance from myself. The work I've been doing in the gym, the sparring that I've had, I've been producing some of the best boxing in my career."

