Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Tevin Farmer targets unification bout with rival Gervonta Davis

Tevin Farmer has no concerns about James Tennyson's power and is confident of setting up a unification showdown with Gervonta Davis.

The IBF world champion will put his belt on the line this Sunday morning against Belfast's Tennyson at the TD Garden, Boston, live on Sky Sports.

The 'American Idol' is a heavy favourite to defend his super-featherweight crown and Farmer is intent on setting up a domestic battle with bitter rival and WBA 'Super' champion Gervonta Davis.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference, Farmer said: "You don't become a world champ for no reason and I'm ready for this fight.

"We've trained hard, I know how he [Tennyson] feels to want to be a world champion, you come and give it your best. He will come and try to take me out.

I'm not worried about anyone's power, skills pay the bills. These big punchers always find themselves being backed up. Tevin Farmer

"People will say I'm overlooking him, I can write 1,000 things, but best believe we're in the gym every day for Tennyson. Let People talk.

"Tennyson's team think they're going to walk through me, but they've got another thing coming. Name a fighter since 2014 that has backed me up.

"I'm not worried about anybody's power, skills pay the bills. These big punchers always find themselves being backed up. I'm the slickest fighter in boxing.

"And still! Then, after that, I want Gervonta Davis."

