Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Tommy Coyle shines on American debut

Tommy Coyle proved too strong for Ryan Kielczweski

Tommy Coyle produced a typically bullish performance as he outfought Ryan Kielczweski over 10 rounds on his American debut in Boston.

'Boom Boom' was intent on making his mark as he fought stateside for the first time in his career and he delivered in style, dropping 'The Polish Prince' in the seventh before scores of 99-90, 98-91 and 96-93 handed him a decision win.

The pair exchanged jabs in an evenly-fought opening few rounds, but the super-lightweight contest soon caught fire in the third, Coyle letting his hands go and launching in a heavy assault from the head to body.

Coyle dropped his man in the seventh

Although Kielczweski, of Massachusetts, responded with a stinging uppercut, setting up his own attack on the inside, he then had to eat a series of punishing body shots in the next.

Coyle continued to hammer away downstairs, setting up thudding blows to the head, as he took control of the mid-rounds, his American counterpart's nose bloodied.

The seventh then saw 'Boom Boom' score a heavy left hook knockdown that had 'The Polish Prince' rocked and flattened on the canvas.

Coyle celebrates victory on his American debut

After struggling to beat the count, Kielczweski tucked up on the ropes as Coyle savagely went on the hunt and relentlessly threw a barrage of punches, but the American valiantly hung in there to hear the bell.

Having overcome the crisis, the Massachusetts man managed to get back behind the jab and take the contest to the scorecards.