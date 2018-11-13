David Price may return against Tom Little

David Price could be set to return against Tom Little in December.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping to include Price on the December 22 card headlined by Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora's rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Little is being lined up as a potential opponent.

Liverpool puncher Price has suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats, each time on Anthony Joshua's undercards.

Price retired in his corner against Kuzmin

He was brutally knocked out by Alexander Povetkin last March then retired with an injury after four rounds against Sergey Kuzmin in September.

But the 35-year-old (22-6) will be handed an opportunity to end 2018 on a high.

Little (10-6) has also suffered consecutive stoppage defeats, losing to Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic.