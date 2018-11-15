Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Andre Ward should be added to shortlist for Callum Smith, says trainer Joe Gallagher

Callum Smith hopes to face a big-name opponent at Anfield next May

Callum Smith is ready for an elite opponent and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Andre Ward should be added to a shortlist for an Anfield fight, says trainer Joe Gallagher.

The WBA 'super' champion is set to receive a big-name super-middleweight fight at the home of Liverpool football club next year, with promoter Eddie Hearn naming Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin as his No 1 choice for May.

Trainer and manager Gallagher admits the unbeaten Smith is willing to take on any of his rivals, including 'Canelo' who challenges Rocky Fielding for the WBA 'regular' belt in New York on December 15, live on Sky Sports.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez challenges Rocky Fielding next month, live on Sky Sports

"That's what we're looking at, that's when Callum has said he wants to fight," Gallagher told Sky Sports. "He wants to fight at Liverpool in the stadium, the end of May next year.

"If you mention Canelo, well that's the man that beat the man. He's moved up to fight Rocky at the end of the year.

"If he wants to then come to Anfield next year and fight the No 1 super-middleweight in the world, Callum Smith, then now we're talking. That's a fight that motivates Callum Smith."

Andre Ward held three world titles at light-heavyweight

Smith claimed the belt with a career-best stoppage win over George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final and Gallagher believes retired American Ward or WBC king Adonis Stevenson could be lured to step up a division for a fight at the 54,000 seated stadium.

"Listen Callum Smith is ready to go and wants to challenge himself again, against the best in the world," said Gallagher.

"The likes of 'Canelo', Andre Ward and Adonis Stevenson, they are the names that will get the juices flowing, that puts the fear factor into Callum Smith.

3:47 Smith hopes he can fulfil his dream of fighting at Anfield Smith hopes he can fulfil his dream of fighting at Anfield

"If Callum beats a Canelo, an Andre Ward or Stevenson it will absolutely lift him to another level again.

"He is ready for this stage, he's 28 years of age, and he's become a world champion. When you become a world champion, you improve that little bit extra again."