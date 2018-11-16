Miller vs Dinu: Brandon Rios could face rising welterweight Josh Kelly in the future, says Eddie Hearn

Brandon Rios returns in Kansas this weekend, live on Sky Sports

Brandon Rios wants "big fights" if he beats Ramon Alvarez, but fast-rising Josh Kelly could force his way into the Californian's plans, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The former world champion faces Alvarez in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, with heavyweight Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller and women's middleweight champion Claressa Shields also on the bill in Kansas.

Victory propels Rios back into title contention, although Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn admits he could eventually cross paths with Kelly, who takes on David Avanesyan in Sheffield on December 8, live on Sky Sports.

Rios faces Ramon Alvarez in the early hours of Sunday morning

Asked if a Rios-Kelly fight is a future option, Hearn said: "Yes, definitely. Basically Rios wants to operate at a level above where Kelly is at the moment.

"He wants the big fights still. If he beats Alvarez, I think he'll be looking to do that, and Alvarez wants to take all the fights that are out there for Rios.

'Bam Bam' has been involved in some brutal battles

"This is really about seeing what Rios has got left. If he's still the fighter he has been, he should beat Alvarez.

"Kelly has now got to get past Avanesyan, and there is the argument that Avanesyan might even be stronger than Rios at the moment, in terms of levels."

The unbeaten Kelly stopped Walter Fabian Castillo in the first round to bring up his eighth win last weekend, and would relish a fight against Rios.

Josh Kelly is moving quickly up the welterweight rankings

"Rios is definitely on my radar, I'll be keeping my eye on how he does this weekend," Kelly told Sky Sports. "I never look past opponents I have first, but I would love to fight him.

"All these fighters, it's nothing personal, I just want step ups and to get in the mix. I want to get to the top. If it means beating Rios, if it means beating Amir Khan or Samuel Vargas, then I am down for that.

Kelly reflects on his ruthless first-round win over Walter Fabian Castillo

"Our two styles would match perfectly, he would be coming forward and I'd be countering with sharp shots. A lot of people say about the strength I've got as well, I can work inside and I can push people back. That would turn out to be a quality fight.

"I want to be tested by genuine world class operators. I wouldn't be in the game if I didn't think I could go all the way.

"First I need to get past Avanesyan, he's a good lad I can't overlook him, but I believe it'll be a big 2019."

