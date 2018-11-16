Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa fight 'back on'

Floyd Mayweather originally said he had been 'blindsided' at a press conference in Japan and would not be taking part in the fight

Floyd Mayweather says his fight against Japanese kickboxer and mixed martial arts fighter Tenshin Nasukawa is back on.

The undefeated five-weight world champion appeared at a press conference earlier this month to announce the fight, adding he had signed with Japanese MMA company Rizin Fighting Federation.

But just days later, Mayweather said the fight - which was scheduled to take place in Japan on New Year's Eve - would not be happening, insisting he had been "blindsided" at the press conference.

However, the 41-year-old has now told American broadcaster TMZ he will fight Nasukawa in a nine minute exhibition match with "no kicking".

Mayweather says the fight against Tenshin Nasukawa will be the 'highest paid exhibition ever'

"I went over there and there happened to be a huge press conference," Mayweather said. "I didn't want to throw a lot of my people under the bus. So I basically told them, 'this isn't going to work out'.

"There's no official fight. It's an exhibition. A small, nine minute exhibition. No kicking. It's going to be the highest paid exhibition ever. Just for promoting this event I've made seven figures.

"It's a no-brainer. Just because I'm retired, I still make appearances around the world and make a ton of money."

Mayweather has a perfect record of 50-0 as a boxer, and last fought when he beat Conor McGregor in ten rounds in August 2017.

In July he was named by Forbes magazine as the world's highest-paid celebrity.