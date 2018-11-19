Frank Buglioni says a win over Fanlong Meng will re-establish him as a serious contender

Frank Buglioni faces Fanlong Meng in Monaco on Saturday night

Frank Buglioni says a win over Fanlong Meng will re-establish him as one of the biggest threats in the light-heavyweight division.

'Wise Guy' takes on undefeated Meng for the IBF Inter-Continental light-heavyweight title at the Casino de Monte-Carlo on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Buglioni's British title reign was ended by a shock first-round stoppage loss to Callum Johnson in March, and the Enfield fighter is hoping a win over Meng will put him right back in world title contention.

"I have a very tough test in Fanlong Meng," admitted Buglioni.

Fanlong Meng has racked up 13 straight wins since turning professional

"He's a 2012 Olympian and has a solid amateur record. As a professional, I don't think he has been tested much yet, so this will be his acid test. I'm looking forward to upsetting the party and taking his belt and his undefeated record.

"Meng likes to keep things at his own pace and keep his opponents at range, but I'll be constantly moving and creating angles. I'm fitter and sharper than I've ever been and he won't be able to keep me off all night.

"Throughout my career I've always done well against southpaws and I've always enjoyed fighting and sparring them, be it amateur or pro, and my record against them is very good. I'm heading into the fight with a lot of confidence."

Former world title challenger Buglioni has been busy rebuilding in the gym and sees Saturday's fight as a perfect chance to re-establish himself.

Callum Johnson stopped Frank Buglioni in the first round during their March fight

He added: "The light-heavyweight division is buzzing and a good win over Meng will re-establish me as one of the top guys out there. A win would certainly put me back at the top of the pile domestically and possibly Europe too, I won't be far off world level.

"I'm very pleased with my progress since the Callum Johnson defeat. I've built upon the mistakes I made in that fight and I'm looking forward to putting on a real show and proving myself once again."

Johnson's victory over Buglioni landed the Boston fighter a shot at IBF light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

Johnson's brave world title attempt ended in a fourth-round KO but Buglioni believes the Lincolnshire man was just moments away from being crowned a world champion and has taken confidence from his rival's performance.

"Callum proved that the guys at the top of the domestic scene can mix it at world level. They just need to have the belief in themselves and give it everything they have. I'm fully focused on Meng but I know what a win could lead to.

"A shot at a world title is the dream and you never know what is around the corner, I just need to keep on winning. I'd love a shot at any of the World Champions, but I like fighting southpaws and if an opportunity to fight Adonis Stevenson arises then why not?"

Buglioni's clash with Meng is part of a huge night of action in Monaco.

Denis Lebedev will defend his WBA Cruiserweight title against undefeated Mike Wilson

The main event sees Russian Denis Lebedev defend his WBA Cruiserweight World title against undefeated American Mike Wilson.

WBA Super-Flyweight World Champion Kal Yafai aims to maintain his undefeated record when he makes the fourth defence of his crown against Mexico's former World title challenger Israel Gonzalez.

Fresh from a shock win over highly-touted Heavyweight prospect Martin Bakole, America's Michael Hunter steps in to face Russia's Alexander Ustinov and Kazakhstan's Rio Olympic gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov faces Marcos Mojica in his fifth professional contest.