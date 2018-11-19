Manny Pacquiao to defend WBA title against Adrien Broner in Las Vegas in January

Manny Pacquiao won the WBA regular welterweight title in July

Manny Pacquiao has confirmed he will defend his WBA regular welterweight title against Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on January 19.

Pacquiao, whose record stands at 60-7 with two draws, will be fighting for the first time since he stopped Lucas Mattysse to secure the WBA title in July.

Broner has not fought since April, when he drew with Jessie Vargas in New York.

The 29-year-old, whose record stands at 33-3 with two draws, will be seeking to regain the WBA regular welterweight belt, having held it in 2013.

Adrien Broner has only fought three times in the last two years

At a press conference in New York on Monday to announce the fight, Pacquiao said: "I know my opponent is fast, he is a high-calibre fighter. We have to work hard and train hard for this fight so that the people will be happy on January 19.

"I want to fight the greatest fighters and greatest opponents in the world and one of them is Adrien Broner."

Broner added: "I'm really thankful. There were a lot of people who wanted this fight and God blessed me to get it. I guess I am just the chosen one.

"He's a future hall-of-famer. It's going to be a helluva fight. All the things he's done in this game is unbelievable.

"I have only got a chance y'all could dream of, I don't even know how I'm feeling right now. It means a lot to me. A win, I turn a legend overnight."

Earlier this month, Pacquiao suggested a rematch with Floyd Mayweather could be on the cards in 2019.

Speaking at Oxford University, he said: "My thinking is to have a rematch and to make a clear decision on who will win the fight because in the last fight that we had it wasn't clear who won the fight because he didn't throw a lot of punches and he won the fight."