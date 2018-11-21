Frank Buglioni says sparring James DeGale has him ready for Monaco southpaw test

Frank Buglioni believes sparring James DeGale has him fully prepared to take on unbeaten southpaw Fanlong Meng in Monte Carlo.

'Wise Guy' challenges China's Meng (13-0), a former impressive amateur, for the IBF Inter-Continental light-heavyweight title at the Casino de Monte-Carlo on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

After Callum Johnson ended his reign as British champion, Buglioni is keen to re-establish himself in the light-heavyweight division and has been in camp with former world champion and Olympic gold medallist DeGale ahead of Saturday's southpaw challenge.

"I've done a fair bit of work with James, he's on good form and we had a great, technical spar," Buglioni told Sky Sports' Toe 2 Toe podcast.

We've bought in a massive selection of top quality southpaws and I've trained to the best of my ability. Frank Buglioni

"DeGale is not as big as Meng but is certainly more experienced. He was Olympic champion, so a standout amateur and a world champion who's been in with some great names. Meng is not tested yet and didn't medal at the Olympics.

"I've grown up sparring southpaws, especially coming up through Repton Boxing Club. The first person to introduce me to boxing was a southpaw and he taught me all the ins and outs of the stance and how to get around it.

"We've bought in a massive selection of top quality fighters and I've trained to the best of my ability. I fight well against the stance and this fight gives me a nice test to see where I'm at and to show the boxing public where I can go."

Buglioni has no worries about making the trip to Monaco despite it being the first time he has fought outside of the UK as a professional.

"I boxed overseas as an amateur a lot so Monte Carlo will be no problem. Boxing in Manchester and Cardiff, as I have done previously, or going abroad feels the same, it's still fighting away.

"This is a nice step up and then once I've done this why not further afield, maybe in the States.

Fanlong Meng has racked up 13 straight wins since turning professional

"Meng will be the seventh unbeaten guy that I've faced as a pro so I have no qualms about him being undefeated. It's a great test and challenge for me.

"He's a decent fighter, a very good boxer with some nice shots he throws, he has a nice right hook and is well accomplished."

Watch a huge night of action in Monaco with Yafai vs Gonzalez, Lebedev vs Wilson and Buglioni vs Meng live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Main Event from 7.45pm this Saturday.