Kal Yafai ready to unify world titles in 2019

Kal Yafai is targeting unification fights with the super-flyweight division's other world champions in 2019 should he get past Mexico's Israel Gonzalez this Saturday.

The unbeaten Birmingham star puts his WBA crown on the line against former World title challenger Gonzalez at the Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco, live on Sky Sports, and is planning on delivering an explosive performance to end the year with a bang.

Yafai makes the fourth defence of his belt as he fights on the road for the second time running.

I need to get the job done on Saturday and then we can look forward to an exciting 2019. Kal Yafai

"The most important thing is winning and looking good in doing so," said Yafai.

"There's some huge fights to be made in 2019 so I just need to get in there and do what I do best and impress. I'll be looking to put on an explosive performance to end the year in style.

"Gonzalez looks like a tough fighter and he looks dangerous on the counter. From his record you can tell that he's durable, so I've got to be on it. I'll need to put in a solid performance to deal with him.

1:45 Highlights of Kal Yafai’s impressive American debut against Mexican David Carmona earlier this year Highlights of Kal Yafai’s impressive American debut against Mexican David Carmona earlier this year

"I expect him to be looking to counter early on but then as the first three or four rounds go by, if it goes that far, he'll realise that he can't outbox me or counter me. He'll have to resort to coming forward and applying pressure which won't work out for him very well."

Yafai emphatically announced himself in the US when he stopped David Carmona in seven rounds on his American debut earlier this year and the 29-year old is keen for another trip back stateside.

"I really enjoyed my American debut. It was an exciting fight to be involved in and entertaining for the fans. Hopefully on Saturday I'll do a good job on this guy, look good, and then head back over to America next year and get some big fights.

WBC world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is one fighter Yafai is targeting

"I love the States and I love being over there. I'm looking forward to going back over there and impressing once again. I need to get the job done on Saturday and then we can look forward to an exciting 2019.

"Jerwin Ancajas and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai are obviously the two names that stick out, they hold the IBF and WBC belts so I'd like a crack at either of them next year. Donnie Nietes and Kazuto Ioka are fighting for the Vacant WBO title on New Year's Eve so the winner of that is another option.

"Roman Gonzalez is still a massive name in the division and that would be a huge fight for me that would bring a lot of money to the table. It's an exciting time to be fighting at 115lbs and I just need to make sure that I shine on Saturday."

Watch a huge night of action in Monaco with Yafai vs Gonzalez, Lebedev vs Wilson and Buglioni vs Meng live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Main Event from 8pm this Saturday.