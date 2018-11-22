Yafai vs Gonzalez: Kal Yafai vows to defend WBA title with a destructive victory in Monte Carlo

Kal Yafai has predicted a destructive world title defence as he warned Israel Gonzalez not to "blink" during their Monte Carlo fight.

The WBA super-flyweight champion faces the Mexican this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, and Yafai hopes to stay on course for a battle against one of his big-name rivals in the division.

Gonzales shared a brutal battle with current IBF champion Jerwin Ancajas, eventually suffering a 10th-round stoppage loss, but Yafai has predicted a more emphatic victory this weekend.

Yafai could be on a collision course with IBF champion Jerwan Ancajas

He said: "I've had a great training camp, I'm ready to show my skills once again, show my explosiveness. Everything that you'll see on Saturday night, I'm sure you won't forget.

"I've taken this guy very seriously. I've trained 12 hard weeks for this fight. I've had brilliant sparring. I feel like I'm improving all the time, so I'm looking to be explosive on Saturday night.

Saturday night I'll be putting on an explosive performance, so don't blink Kal Yafai

"I'm looking to impress and put out another note to all the other champions, and all the top fighters in the division, because Saturday night I'll be putting on an explosive performance, so don't blink."

Gonzalez has won both of his fights by knockout since the Ancajas defeat and is confident he can upset Yafai.

Yafai is making his fourth title defence

"I'm ready for this Saturday night. You're going to see a beautiful fight," he said.

"He's a tough opponent, a great champion, and I know it's going to be a difficult fight, but like I say, I'm ready and waiting for Saturday night to show all the people my boxing skills."

