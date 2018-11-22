Yafai vs Gonzalez: Frank Buglioni knows win over Fanlong Meng will give him world ranking

1:27 Frank Buglioni says he is very hungry for a world title ahead of his light-heavyweight fight against Fanlong Meng in Monaco Frank Buglioni says he is very hungry for a world title ahead of his light-heavyweight fight against Fanlong Meng in Monaco

Frank Buglioni is confident he can use Chinese sensation Fanlong Meng as the ideal platform to propel him back into world title contention.

Buglioni takes on the undefeated light-heavyweight prospect at the Casino de Monte Carlo Salle Medecin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Hearn on Monaco's latest boxing bonanza

Meng's IBF Inter-Continental title is on the line and 'Wise Guy' knows upsetting the odds will push him up the world rankings.

Former foe Callum Johnson challenged current title holder Artur Beterbiev in October and the fans' favourite from Enfield is out to earn a shot of his own at 175lbs.

Frank Buglioni lost to former IBF challenger Callum Johnson earlier this year

"He (Meng) is obviously China's No 1, he's an Olympian and he's the holder of the belt, so he has that top 10 ranking with the IBF, but he will be the seventh undefeated fighter I've faced, so I'm not new to undefeated fighters and taking those 0s," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm excited I've got this opportunity to get back to where I belong.

2:58 Adam Smith and Eddie Hearn look ahead to a big night of Boxing in Monaco on Saturday night Adam Smith and Eddie Hearn look ahead to a big night of Boxing in Monaco on Saturday night

"I certainly want to be fighting for and winning world titles and every fight that's gone by, I've improved.

"We haven't always seen that in the ring when it comes with all the lights, camera, action but I will be showcasing that on Saturday night."

Buglioni's previous world title challenge came three years ago when he lost out to Fedor Chudinov for the WBA World super-middleweight world title.

Watch a huge night of action in Monaco with Yafai vs Gonzalez, Lebedev vs Wilson and Buglioni vs Meng live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Main Event from 7.45pm this Saturday.