Yafai vs Gonzalez: Denis Lebedev warns Mike Wilson he will be at his best in Monte Carlo

Denis Lebedev and Mike Wilson meet live on Sky Sports

Denis Lebedev has warned Mike Wilson he will be at his very best when they meet in Monte Carlo on Saturday night.

Lebedev takes on the unbeaten American at the Casino de Monte Carlo, live on Sky Sports, in only his fourth fight in two years.

Wilson suggested the two-time world champion and current WBA Champion in Recess' "best is behind him" and will mirror the Rocky IV script that saw the American beat his Russian rival.

"I couldn't understand what my opponent was saying but he's clearly a very humorous, funny guy," Lebedev said through an interpreter at the final press conference.

"I am trying to live the same way. I am a fun guy as well and I am really happy that he comes with such a great attitude for Saturday, especially if he thinks at this stage of my career the best of Lebedev has already gone.

"I am really glad he has got that type of thing in his head and on Saturday it will show, when I have long breaks in my career when I haven't fought for years, I come back as a better fighter."

Wilson, who is fighting on foreign soil for only the second time, was in a light-hearted mood and even suggested he will follow in Rocky IV's footsteps and defeat his Russian opponent.

Denis Lebedev is a former world cruiserweight champion

"We're ready to show the world what they've been missing and what we can do," he said.

"I truly believe this fight came at a great time. Denis has been a great champion for a long time but his best is behind him.

"It's going to be like Rocky IV, even with his Russian buddies next to him. By the eighth round, they'll be singing 'Wil-son! Wil-son! Wil-son!'

"I feel good about this."

