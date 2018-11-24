Anthony Joshua says possible fight with Deontay Wilder 'has to happen'

Anthony Joshua says a fight with Deontay Wilder "has to happen" because of the point both champions are at in their careers.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is looking at opponents for Joshua's next fight, and has confirmed Wilder would be offered two fights with Joshua if he beats Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on December 1.

Joshua wants Wilder to retain his WBC title belt against Fury to increase his chances of a fighting the American, with the first of the two possible fights being held at Wembley Stadium.

"I need Wilder to win. It gives me more of an opportunity to fight him," said Joshua.

"As a champion, if he retains his belt, that's the fight that people have been yearning for, so hopefully 2019 is going to be a big year for me."

Asked about his potential fight with Wilder, the unified heavyweight champion said: "I think this fight will happen. It has to for the love of the sport, especially where we are at in our careers.

"The Wilder fight has to happen. We're both champions. Fans are demanding it. It'll be a double-sided fight (it'll happen twice). For me, the first one will take place in London at Wembley."

Wilder faces Tyson Fury on December 1 in Los Angeles

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports he remains willing to resume negotiations with Hearn.

"I have never rejected a call from Barry or Eddie," said Finkel. "My phone is always open to them."

Meanwhile, Joshua says he would prefer to fight Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte if he becomes the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed cruiserweight champion

"If I was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, I would want to fight Usyk because he is the undisputed cruiserweight champion," added Joshua.

"It would be a legacy fight. Then Fury, and then Dillian."