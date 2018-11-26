Frank Buglioni retires from boxing after Monte Carlo defeat

Frank Buglioni won the British title against Hosea Burton in 2016

Frank Buglioni has retired from boxing following his defeat to China's Fanlong Meng in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

The 29-year-old former British light-heavyweight champion's final fight ended when the referee called a halt to the contest in the fifth round after Buglioni sustained a bad cut above his right eye.

The loss was Buglioni's second of 2018 after a first-round stoppage by Callum Johnson in March.

'Wise Guy' Buglioni released a statement on social media on Monday night to announce he was to retire from the sport with a record of 22-4-1.

He said: "After thoughtful deliberation; I have decided to hang up the gloves. I am proud of all my achievements in boxing and I will be forever grateful of the life lessons and positive effects it has given me.

Buglioni's final fight ended in defeat to Fanlong Meng in Monte Carlo

"I have loved the journey and it has certainly made me the man I am today. I will now focus on a different side of life, I will put my health, my girlfriend and my family first.

"Thank you to my dad & brother who stood by me throughout and to all my magnificent support who have taken this journey with me. Don Charles, you made me fall back in love with the sport, I enjoyed every training session with you! Eddie Hearn, yourself & Matchroom have been a pleasure to work with.

Congrats on a great career Frank. Full of class mate 👊🏼 https://t.co/GemVxyC9nM — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 26, 2018

"Steve Goodwin, thank you for your honesty and care throughout. My heart remains in the squared circle. - The Wise Guy."

1:44 Frank Buglioni admitted he was 'gutted' after a bad cut brought a sudden end to his fight, resulting in a victory for Fanlong Meng. Frank Buglioni admitted he was 'gutted' after a bad cut brought a sudden end to his fight, resulting in a victory for Fanlong Meng.

Buglioni beat Hosea Burton in December 2016 to win the British title went on to successfully defend the crown against two undefeated fighters in Ricky Summers and Craig Richards before losing it to Johnson.

Buglioni also challenged for the WBA super-middleweight title in September 2015 when he lost on points against Fedor Chudinov at Wembley Arena.