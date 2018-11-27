Adonis Stevenson wants rival world champions next

Adonis Stevenson defends his WBC title this weekend

Adonis Stevenson says he will prove he is the king of the light-heavyweight division by taking on the other world champions next year.

The WBC holder known as 'Superman' defends his title against unbeaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Quebec City, Canada on Saturday night.

Stevenson's 10th defence comes a week after WBA holder Dmitry Bivol beat former champion Jean Pascal, and eight weeks after IBF rival Artur Beterbiev beat Callum Johnson in his first defence.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (l) is 15-0-KO12 so far

WBO champion Eleider Alvarez is expected to rematch Stevenson's old foe Sergey Kovalev in January and 'Superman' sees next year as the perfect timing to prove he is the world's best at 175lbs.

"This division is good right now," Stevenson exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I am the king. I am open to fight any of the champions, Beterbiev, Alvarez or Bivol, any of them. It's not a problem for me." Adonis Stevenson

"I think light-heavyweight and heavyweight, - as well as welterweight at 147 - are the best right now and have a lot of talented boxers.

"I am the king of the light-heavyweights. I am the lineal champion and how many lineal champions actually are there, any more?

"I have had that for six years and everyone knows I've got it. I am the king.

Artur Beterbiev holds the IBF after beating Callum Johnson in October

"I am open to fight any of the champions, Beterbiev, Alvarez or Bivol, any of them. It's not a problem for me.

"Al Haymon can sort that all out. I am nothing to do with negotiating or stuff like that. He is my agent but I am hoping to fight anyone to unify the titles."

Stevenson's last defence saw him get a majority draw with Badou Jack and although 'The Ripper' is still ranked No 1 by the WBC, the champion dismissed the idea of a rematch.

Adonis Stevenson retained his WBC title after a dramatic majority draw against Badou Jack in Toronto.

"I dominated it," he said about the May fight.

"He can out-box people but I out-boxed him and that is hard against a big guy. I caught a could two days before it as well. Anything can happen in this sport but I still beat him.

"I won more rounds but it was given a draw, so that's OK and now I am going to the next chapter."

