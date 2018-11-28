Martin J Ward puts his world title ambitions at stake against Devis Boschiero, on Friday night

Martin J Ward faces Devis Boschiero in Florence on Friday night, live on Sky Sports

Martin J Ward believes victory over Devis Boschiero will propel him back into contention for another major title fight in 2019.

The 27-year-old super-featherweight, a former European and British champion, will battle Boschiero in Florence on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, and victory would lift Ward back up the rankings after a shock defeat to James Tennyson in May.

Since a victory over Mohammed Kambuluta last month, Ward has been sharpening his skills in the gym, and is confident he will produce an emphatic victory over Boschiero.

"I'm buzzing for it," Ward told Sky Sports. "I've boxed all over the world as an amateur, so I'm sure that experience will help me.

I'm in great shape and looking forward to putting on a good, dominant display. Martin J Ward

"It's a fight that will get me back in the mix, so I'm really confident. He's an experienced, solid professional, and he's been a European champion. These are the fights I need, these are the fights I want.

"I'm in great shape and looking forward to putting on a good, dominant display."

The Italian is a former world title challenger, who has numerous wins at European level, and Ward is reading little into his sixth-round stoppage defeat by Stephen Smith.

Ward won the European title in style by stopping Juli Giner last December Ward won the European title in style by stopping Juli Giner last December

"I've known Boschiero from that fight, and seem him fight a few times from it," said Ward.

"Stephen boxed a very good fight that night. You can't take Boschiero for granted, because he's been stopped by Stephen. Stephen is a world class operator.

"I'm excited about going in there, and doing what I do, and putting on a good show."

Ward can boost his position in the WBC rankings, with the WBC international silver title at stake, and his ultimate aim is to fight one of the biggest names in his division.

The 27-year-old wants to move beyond the domestic scene

"Any of the world champions are the targets in 2019," he said. "I'm not going to take my eyes off this fight on Friday night, I've got to get the job done, but my eyes are definitely set for a shot at a world title next year.

"Hopefully everything goes okay on Friday night, which it will, I've left no stone unturned.

"I'll stay in the gym in December and January, and I'll be waiting for any shots. I'll be jumping at the chance of them. Next year, I'm going to get my shot."

Watch Fabio Turchi vs Tony Conquest, Devis Boschiero vs Martin J Ward and Andrea Scarpa vs Joe Hughes in Florence on Friday live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm.