Lawrence Okolie plots path to 2020 cruiserweight world title

Lawrence Okolie is happy to take on all comers on his way to the top

Lawrence Okolie is targeting a world title by the end of 2020 and has plotted the path that will take him there.

With seven knockouts in 10 wins, Okolie has already blasted his way to both the Commonwealth and British cruiserweight belts, and 'The Sauce' intends to continue the swift progress that he has shown since he was an amateur boxer.

We've seen time and time again I don't just talk, I go in and make it happen. Lawrence Okolie

The unbeaten 25-year old, who has been out in camp with Tyson Fury, was last in action when dethroning Matty Askin of the Lonsdale belt at Wembley in September and is ready to return to the ring early next year.

"I'll definitely be out again in the early part of 2019, doing what I do, progressing, getting better and taking hard fights," Okolie exclusively told Sky Sports' Toe 2 Toe podcast.

"I feel like I will defend the British title once or twice, then push on to the European and then I want fringe world level fights against former world champions and contenders.

"I want to win a world title in 2020, that's my aim and I'm going to do whatever it takes to push towards that."

One fighter that has recently called for a fight with 'The Sauce' is Dillian Whyte protege Richard Riakporhe, while Russian warhorse Denis Lebedev, who dominated Mike Wilson in Monte Carlo on Saturday, is another potential opponent down the line.

Denis Lebedev (left) notched up his third straight win on Saturday

"Anyone in the [British] top 10 can get this work, I'm not fussed. We've seen time and time again I don't just talk, I go in and make it happen" Okolie continued.

"Lebedev is a great fighter, he's experienced, hungry and still determined.

"He's ranked above me and is a former world champion. It's another good fight. I don't care who I fight, I'm not in that mindset, I'm just focused on getting better and learning more about myself every day.

Eddie Hearn believes Oleksandr Usyk will make the move up to heavyweight and be in major fights during 2019.

"2019 I will show a little bit more of my boxing finesse and that I'm developing. I know I have the quality to mix it, it's just about going out there and doing it.

"I'm ready for anyone and anything."

Oleksandr Usyk is the current undisputed king of the 200lbs division but a move up in weight would see all four cruiserweight world titles become vacant.

