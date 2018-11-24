Yafai vs Gonzalez: Denis Lebedev dominates Mike Wilson in Monaco

Lebedev (L) now wants Olexsandr Usyk

Denis Lebedev outclassed a brave Mike Wilson in Monte Carlo on Saturday as he continued his resurgence in the cruiserweight division.

The 39-year old Russian, a former unified world champion, dictated proceedings from the off and showed his class to dominate 'White Delight' Wilson at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, scoring a 117-111 and 119-109 twice unanimous verdict.

Lebedev now wants to take on undisputed kingpin Olexsandr Usyk having improved his record to 32-2.

The cruiserweight clash started at a very slow pace, both men feeling each other out in the opening minutes, Wilson sticking out a jab but struggling to offer much behind it.

Working behind a southpaw stance, the Russian then upped the gears in the third, digging home to the midriff area after a spiteful left hand landed flush upstairs.

In the fourth, the Oregon man's nose started to bloody as he missed wildly with a swinging hook, his counterpart steadily going about business and breaking him down.

Lebedev celebrates victory

A series of uppercuts then pummelled home for Lebedev in the fifth before the next saw a slick left shot breach the guard.

That left hand continued to cause havoc as the contest reached its second half, the Russian clearly a class above, steadily breaking his man down but still refusing to urgently look for a finish.

It was then complete cruise control from the eighth onward, including an impressive uppercut-heavy 10th, as Lebedev, with Wilson valiantly hanging in there, eased to a comfortable decision win.