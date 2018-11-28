Wilder vs Fury: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have to be separated at press conference

0:28 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's rival entourages clashed as the press conference ended in chaotic scenes. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's rival entourages clashed as the press conference ended in chaotic scenes.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury had to be separated as the pair were involved in a heated on-stage clash ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight this weekend.

Fury labelled Wilder as a "fraud" and a "pretender" as the pair addressed the media at the final press conference on Wednesday and the British fighter ripped off his jacket and shirt after a melee ensued involving the fighters' respective teams.

Wilder and Fury go into the fight in the early hours of Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with unbeaten records and both fighters vowed to knock each other out.

Wednesday's press conference descended into chaos

Wednesday marked three years to the day since Fury ended Wladimir Klitschko's nine-year reign as heavyweight champion in Dusseldorf but Wilder dismissed the British fighter as having had "his time".

On this day.... 2015 pic.twitter.com/5jANVc5Wk6 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 28, 2018

"This is a moment I've been waiting for my entire career; this is my time," Wilder said.

"Fury had his - when he beat Klitschko that was his window to do whatever he had to do. How he took upon his responsibilities as a champion was up to him. But now it's my time. I've sat patiently, waiting.

"I will knock Tyson Fury out. They say I'm the puncher and he's the boxer, but the same thing was said when I beat (Bermane) Stiverne. I'm going to show you how well I can box. He will go down."

1:40 Tyson Fury described Deontay Wilder as a 'pretender' ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight Tyson Fury described Deontay Wilder as a 'pretender' ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight

It is only Fury's third comeback fight since returning from a two-and-a-half-year absence from the ring, after suffering from depression, alcohol and drug problems but the 30-year-old was in confident mood.

Fury: I'll win one million per cent

"I don't remember a training camp going any better than this one has gone," Fury said.

"I am injury free. Sparring went fantastic - no complaints, no arguments, no marks on this beautiful face.

"On Saturday I'm going to punch (Wilder's) face in for him. I've heard a lot of people say 'Wilder by knockout or Fury on points', but I'm telling you now, Wilder's going to get knocked out by me."

Tale of the Tape - Wilder vs Fury

Follow the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury world heavyweight title fight from the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on our live blog from 2am, Sunday morning.