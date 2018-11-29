Brook vs Zerafa: Jono Carroll determined to earn chance to silence IBF champion Tevin Farmer

Jono Carroll can secure an IBF title fight in Sheffield

Jono Carroll has branded Tevin Farmer 'fake' as he attempts to secure a mandatory shot at the IBF super-featherweight champion.

The unbeaten Irishman faces Guillaume Frenois in an IBF final eliminator on the Kell Brook-Michael Zerafa bill on December 8, live on Sky Sports, with the winner guaranteed a fight with Farmer.

A social media feud between Carroll and Farmer has stoked up their rivalry, with the Dublin fighter determined to inflict a humbling defeat on the American.

"Tevin is an idiot, he's a joke of a man," said Carroll. "He gives backhanded compliments to his previous opponents that he's beaten. He does a lot of immature things. He hasn't got respect for anybody. He's a fake person.

I'm as real as they come, but I'm a fighter, I'm a warrior. Jono Carroll

"All that flashiness is ridiculous. He does my head in as a person. He's not a true champion, he doesn't hold himself like a champion, and he doesn't behave like a champion.

"I can't wait to put him on a platform and smash him up. I'm going to tear him apart. I'm as real as they come, but I'm a fighter, I'm a warrior.

"I guarantee you I'm going to take that belt off him. I visualise the fight happening and I visualise winning the belt. There's many ways it can happen. He's literally just keeping that belt warm for me."

But Carroll must firstly overcome Frenchman Frenois, a former European champion who has suffered just one defeat in 47 fights.

"I don't know too much about him," he said. "He's experienced, that's as much as I know. I have to be switched on and I have to be on my game.

Josh Kelly also features on the Kell Brook bill

"In some ways this is my world title fight, because it's all or nothing. He's a very dangerous opponent, I'm not overlooking him, but at the same time, I believe that I'm operating at world level.

"I've looked at one or two of his fights and I believe he is European level. I'll adapt to him and I'll beat him, and hopefully stop him."

Carroll's clash with Frenois is part of an exciting undercard in Sheffield, with hot welterweight prospect Josh Kelly taking a step up in class against former world title challenger David Avanesyan, while super-welterweight Anthony Fowler and featherweight Kid Galahad are also in action.