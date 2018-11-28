Josh Kelly wants to set up another showdown with Daniyar Yeleussinov in the professional ranks

Josh Kelly faces David Avanesyan in Sheffield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Josh Kelly wants to gain revenge over Daniyar Yeleussinov in the professional ranks as he continues his rapid rise by facing former world champion David Avanesyan.

The 24-year-old welterweight takes another step up in class against Avanesyan on the Kell Brook-Michael Zerafa undercard in Sheffield on December 8, live on Sky Sports.

Kelly has been joined in the division by Yeleussinov, who defeated Kelly on the way to winning a 2016 Olympic Games gold medal, and the Sunderland man believes he will set up another showdown with the Kazakh fighter.

"I'm down for the rematch with Daniyar Yeleussinov," said Kelly. "He beat me in the Olympics, but as a professional I've made the transition much better than he has. When's the right time to meet? When does it make sense?

I'm ready to make that leap and I'm hoping he can test me. Josh Kelly on David Avanesyan

"Those questions are to play out but we're definitely on a collision course. I'll enjoy that one in particular, there's unfinished business.

"My full attention is on Avanesyan and I'm glad to be boxing in Sheffield for the first time as a pro. I'm obviously familiar with the area from the Team GB days, so it's nice to be coming back.

David Avaneysan suffered points loss in WBA title fight with Lamont Peterson

"[Trainer] Adam [Booth] is moving me quickly, it's been a short turn around since the last fight in Manchester.

"Avanesyan is an ex-world champion. He's boxed Mosley and Peterson who are at the top level. I've done my due diligence and we think this is the right step. I'm ready to make that leap and I'm hoping he can test me.

"The welterweight division is stacked from top to bottom and that excites me, and helps me to switch on to remain there for the coming years."

1:21 Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Daniyar Yeleussinov will become a world champion Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Daniyar Yeleussinov will become a world champion

Yeleussinov has racked up five victories since turning pro in April, including last weekend's stoppage of Marcos Mojica, while Kelly has received a year longer as a paid fighter and is targeting more major titles.

"I've won two belts but this is only the start," said Kelly, who targets a ninth successive win. "It's down to Adam and [promoter] Eddie [Hearn] about what moves we make. Getting to world level you need to make these little steps, my goal is to lift a world title.

"People seem to forget I've only had eight fights as a professional. If I skip or fight for a British title early then so be it. I'm just developing day in, day out."