Brook vs Zerafa: Kell Brook says fight could be last in Sheffield

Kell Brook says his clash with Michael Zerafa could be the final time he fights in Sheffield, as he looks to pursue career-defining fights at welterweight.

'The Special One' is close to securing a long-awaited British battle with former two-weight king Amir Khan in 2019 and has promised to deliver a 'blistering performance' for his hometown fans when he takes on Australia's Zerafa at the Sheffield Arena, live on Sky Sports.

This will be an emotional fight for me because I think this will be my last in Sheffield. Kell Brook

A former IBF world champion, Brook, who destroyed Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds last time out, defended his belt on three occasions in the Steel City during his title reign but may now be set to bid farewell.

"This will be an emotional fight for me because I think this will be my last in Sheffield," said Brook.

"We hope that the Khan fight is next and after I've knocked him out I want the Spence Jr rematch and it's likely that will be in the States.



"There's other huge fights out there for me at welterweight. Shawn Porter holds the WBC belt and there's other big names like Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.



"For now all that's on my mind is Zerafa - this is the moment and chance of his career but he's meeting me at a terrible time. I've never been so focused and I plan of giving my Sheffield fans a blistering performance on December 8."

