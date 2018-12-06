Brook vs Zerafa: Josh Kelly predicts stunning win over David Avanesyan

Josh Kelly faces David Avanesyan in Sheffield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Josh Kelly says he will flick "a switch" before he fights David Avanesyan and intends to produce a stunning win over the former world title challenger.

The 24-year-old welterweight takes another step up in class against Avanesyan on the undercard for the Kell Brook-Michael Zerafa fight in Sheffield on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Avanesyan went the full 12 rounds with Lamont Peterson as he lost on points in a WBA title fight last February, but Kelly has welcomed the prospect of facing a higher grade of opponent in only his ninth bout.

Kell Brook battles Michael Zerafa in the main event

"That's why I'm here," Kelly told Sky Sports. "I need someone to come and really try to take my head off.

"When I get in the ring, a lot of people want to take my head off, because I look like an arrogant sort of guy, but I've got a switch when I go into the ring. I'm not the same guy outside as I am in.

"I feel Saturday night when I go in there, I want to put a performance on."

Kelly swept aside Walter Fabian Castillo in Manchester

Kelly makes a swift return to the ring following a first-round knockout of Walter Fabian Castillo last month and expects to shock the boxing world with an emphatic win over Avanesyan.

"Four weeks since the last fight, so I've had a quick turnaround and I'm feeling fresh," he said.

If he comes to fight, it's going to be a good night, and a night to enjoy. Josh Kelly

"When this fight happens, when the decision gets made, then I think a lot of people will be surprised the way the fight has went.

"Stylistically I'm ready for this sort of fight. It's the typical boxer against a fighter. If he comes to fight, it's going to be a good night, and a night to enjoy."

Avaneysan proved his toughness in points defeat to Lamont Peterson

But Avanesyan, a Russian based in Britain, believes Kelly will have to endure a testing 12-round battle.

"A big fight for me. I like this fight, I want this fight," said Avanesyan. "I'm hungry and I'm ready. I will do my best.

"It's a good fight, I think 12 rounds."

