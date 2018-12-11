Rocky Fielding says Tony Bellew has been a huge help in his career

Rocky Fielding says he has been given advice by Tony Bellew ahead of his showdown with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, adding the 36-year-old's career has served as an inspiration to Merseyside fighters.

Fielding holds the WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title and will defend it in New York on Saturday against Canelo, who is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Fielding says he will take belief from the recent exploits of Bellew, who beat David Haye twice before losing out to undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"Me and Bellew, we started off in the same amateur gym together," said Fielding.

"He turned pro and I was in the senior ABAs - he came into the gym for eight weeks, he sparred me and he helped me out a lot.

"(When I) turned pro, I was on a lot of his undercards and listened to everything he had to say. He is a big inspiration to me, from where we started together - and where we are at.

"His last fight, to be fighting against Usyk, was his biggest challenge, and it is the same with me. I don't shy away from any fight.

"You can ask (promoter) Eddie Hearn - every time he has put a fighter to me, I have said yes to them all, I haven't knocked any of them back, so it's the same as with Bellew.

"We have kept in touch and he has given me some good messages - and he is coming out for the fight I believe.

"He is an inspiration for the city and for Liverpool fighters as well."

