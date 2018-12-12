Canelo vs Fielding: Katie Taylor's undisputed plan, revealing starring pound-for-pound targets

0:31 Sky Sports' Adam Smith expects 2019 to be a big year for Katie Taylor Sky Sports' Adam Smith expects 2019 to be a big year for Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor plans to become the undisputed lightweight world champion in 2019 before then taking on two of female boxing's biggest stars.

The Irish sensation returns this Saturday night to take on 22-0-1 Eva Wahlstrom, the current WBC super-featherweight world champion, at Madison Square Garden, live on Sky Sports.

Fighting for the fourth time this year, Taylor puts her IBF and WBA belts on the line and wants to then add to her collection next year.

Hopefully Katie will fight Delfine Persoon for the WBC and undisputed title, before taking on Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus. Eddie Hearn

"This will be Katie's toughest fight to date," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Wahlstrom is undefeated in 23 fights and a WBA super-featherweight world champion.

"After that, we are trying to get her to fight the WBO champion Rose Valante in the United States in March - we are just negotiating at the moment.

"Then hopefully Katie will fight Delfine Persoon for the WBC and undisputed title, before taking on Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus."

Belgium's Persoon has a formidable record of 42-1, while Puerto Rican star Serrano, currently at super-lightweight, is a six-weight world champion.

Braekhus, by way of Norway, is 35-0 and has reigned as the undisputed female welterweight champion since 2014. She sits with Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford and Oleksandr Usyk as the only five boxers in history, female or male, to hold all four titles simultaneously.

