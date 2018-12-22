Whyte vs Chisora 2: Charlie Edwards rips WBC flyweight world title from Cristofer Rosales in London

4:06 Charlie Edwards' emotional reaction to winning a world title Charlie Edwards' emotional reaction to winning a world title

Charlie Edwards boxed brilliantly to take the WBC flyweight world title away from Cristofer Rosales at The O2.

The Croydon man, having lost out in his first bid for world honours at the same venue two years, came through a pulsating battle at the second time of asking, putting on a masterful display to take a 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112 unanimous decision.

Edwards, now 14-1, was not short of emotion afterwards, saying: "That's for you Mum, when she was ill she told me never to give up on my dream.

"I never stopped believing. I want to unify the division next, I'm ready for anyone and everyone."

The two flyweights unsurprisingly came out light on their feet, bouncing around the ring, gauging the distance, Rosales targeting the body and landing the better combinations in an entertaining opener.

Pressing the action, the Nicaraguan again swung in the wide left before finding a pair of one-twos, but Edwards came on strong towards the end of the second round, a stiff body shot ripping home before another upstairs landed flush.

The skilful boxing match-up continued into the third, the Londoner beginning to smartly work on the inside, popping in and out with shots, 'El Latigo' replying with thudding blows to the body.

The challenger then landed a crunching left hook in the fourth before brilliantly getting up close to wield in a thudding uppercut that snapped the Central American's head back.

Despite Rosales producing more heavy body work in the sixth - a clubbing left also landing upstairs - Edwards, showing maturity, got back on top, producing great lateral movement to counter and evade the Nicaraguan's oncoming attacks.

The tide slightly started to turn in the next few as the 25-year old Londoner's forehead suddenly cut and bled heavily, the champion enthused to pressure forward, thudding home heavy artillery, but Edwards replied with his own skilful approach - combinations, including an excellent left hook, still keeping his man at bay.

Although the ninth saw Rosales maraud forward with intent, dominating the period, Edwards, roared on by those in attendance and undeterred by the blood running down his face, wheeled away to counter-and-move superbly in the 10th, finishing strongly with a one-two, closing in on world-title success.

After a quiet 11th, 'El Latigo', proudly looking to keep hold of his green and gold belt, came out for the last with a thudding right before another overhand crashed home. Edwards, though, rallied as the pair engaged in a firefight to end a pulsating clash,