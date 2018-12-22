Whyte vs Chisora 2: Joshua Buatsi blasts out Renold Quinlan in the first round

Joshua Buatsi celebrates his swift victory over Renold Quinlan

Joshua Buatsi quickly blasted out Renold Quinlan at The O2 to bring up his third successive stoppage win inside the opening round.

The 25-year-old light-heavyweight extended his unbeaten record to nine victories as he ruthlessly halted Quinlan, who had previously gone 10 rounds with Chris Eubank Jr.

With mentor Anthony Joshua watching on, Buatsi soon hurt Quinlan with a lightning left hook, but as referee Terry O'Connor called a break, the Londoner fired in a late punch which sent his opponent to his knees.

Buatsi hurt Quinlan with powerful hooks from the first bell

There was no dispute about the finishing punch as Buatsi then unloaded another hook, dumping Quinlan back to the canvas.

Quinlan rose unsteadily and O'Connor had seen enough as he waved off the fight to signal an early victory for Buatsi.

Referee Terry O'Connor waved off the fight after Quinlan was floored again

"I caught him early and when you have someone hurt, you know it's time," Buatsi told Sky Sports Box Office.

"I'm safe and he's safe, job done.

"When my team say I'm ready to step up, I'm ready to go."