Fabio Wardley sends out warning to heavyweight rivals as he seeks a swift return to The O2

Fabio Wardley marked his O2 debut with an explosive KO of Phil Williams

Fabio Wardley is targeting domestic heavyweight titles this year and the 24-year-old is set to make a swift return to The O2.

The rising prospect ended the year with an explosive knockout of Phil Williams as he appeared on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's dramatic rematch victory over Derek Chisora in December.

Whyte has been acting as a mentor, managing the career of Wardley, who is due to fight again at the same venue in February after impressing Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn.

"Something I've always said is boxing is an entertainment sport," Wardley told Sky Sports. "As much as everyone enjoys the sweet science, your boxing purists as well, people want to see some things that are entertaining.

"My main objectives with that first outing were to obviously make an impression on the public, and definitely Eddie [Hearn] as well, which I think I've done, so that's good.

Dillian Whyte has been guiding Wardley's career

"Straight after his [Whyte] fight, we were sitting in the changing room talking and things. It was me, him and Eddie, and obviously some other boys are there. Immediately after he was done with him, he came onto me and said 'when can we get Fab out again?'

"I should be out on February 2. That's evidence that he wants me out quickly. I'm ready to go, I haven't stopped training since the last fight."

Without much experience in the amateurs, Wardley has been forced to sharpen his skills in sparring sessions with some of Britain's top fighters, including world title contender Whyte.

But after bringing up his fifth victory, the Ipswich man is eager to start battling some of his domestic rivals as he aims to climb the rankings.

I want to move as quickly as Dillian is ready to move me. He knows me better than most, especially because he's been in the ring with me, so he knows my skill set. Fabio Wardley

"I've not had a substantial background at all," said Wardley. "I haven't done all the ABAs stuff, been with the GB squad, or all of that. But I've done my tutelage through blood and sweat really, through the sparring, through mixing with top level people.

"I want to move as quickly as Dillian is ready to move me. He knows me better than most, especially because he's been in the ring with me, so he knows my skill set. If there's titles to be had, if there's bigger fights to be had, I'm there.

"But definitely titles this year. Not just one, I want a few. I want to get the Southern Area, I want to get the English heavyweight and then just progress through there really. See what's available for me."