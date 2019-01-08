Alexander Povetkin hits back at Dillian Whyte after being branded a coward

Alexander Povetkin is set to return to the ring in early 2019

Alexander Povetkin has questioned why Dillian Whyte branded him a "coward" as the Russian continues preparations for a fight against an unnamed opponent in 2019.

The Brixton man accused Povetkin of avoiding a fight against him after he issued a verbal challenge following the 39-year-old's knockout win over David Price.

But Povetkin has questioned Whyte on social media and revealed he is already preparing to return to the ring following his defeat to Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September.

Povetkin replied to @DillianWhyte



A statement from Povetkin read: "Why on Earth would Whyte call me a coward?

"I personally can't understand. Everything is going according to a plan, I'm not going to tie up with boxing - I'm getting ready for a fight and who will be my rival doesn't matter to me."

Asked about a potential fight with Povetkin, Whyte had told Sky Sports: "He's a good fighter, but also he's a coward as well, because he agreed to fight me at ringside after the David Price fight.

Dillian Whyte believes Povetkin decided not to fight him

"Then he said no, I'm not going to fight, I will sit around and wait until I get the chance to fight Anthony Joshua."

Povetkin had been linked with a fight against Whyte last month and the former WBA champion is thought to be working towards a date in March or April.

Povetkin has not fought since stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk had also named Povetkin as a potential opponent for the Ukrainian's debut at heavyweight.