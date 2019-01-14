Jeff Horn's promoter confirms offer to fight Kell Brook in Britain

Kell Brook could be forced to consider alternative opponents to Amir Khan

Kell Brook has been offered a fight against Jeff Horn, with Amir Khan set to confirm this week he will be challenging Terence Crawford instead of his British rival.

Brook has been frustrated again in his attempts to finally secure a fight with Khan, who is expected to announce a clash against WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in the coming days.

Not long to go. Big announcement coming soon 🥊 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 9, 2019

But Horn, a former WBO title holder himself, is willing to travel to Britain for a super-welterweight showdown with Brook in May, according to the Australian's promoter Dean Lonergan.

Former WBO champion Jeff Horn holds a victory over Manny Pacquiao

Lonergan told Sky Sports: "I've got a text into Eddie at the moment, my matchmaker has an email and a phone call into Eddie, we love this fight, to have Jeff Horn fight Kell Brook.

"If you were going to do it, you would definitely go to England, because the boxing market up there is on fire, and Kell Brook in Sheffield, which is where he comes from, you're definitely going to be filling a stadium wherever you go."

Brook fought Horn's compatriot Michael Zerafa in December, grinding out a points win at Sheffield Arena to become mandatory challenger for the WBA title held by Jarrett Hurd.

But Hurd, who also holds the IBF belt, has been linked with IBF no 1 challenger Julian Williams, and Horn's team are confident he would overcome Brook if they receive the fight next.

Brook had to work for a points win over Michael Zerafa in December

"We think Zerafa is a fighter that Jeff Horn would totally dominate and destroy within five or six rounds, and Kell Brook couldn't put him away," said Lonergan.

"I saw a comment coming from Brook himself, saying a lot of people after seeing my performance against Michael Zerafa will come out of the woodwork.

"Well, we would have been there anyway, but we just look at that and go - it will be a good fight for Jeff."

Horn's reign as the WBO belt holder was ended by a ninth-round stoppage loss to Crawford, and Lonergan believes the American's speed and footwork will pose serious problems to Khan.

1:36 Brook had warned Khan it is 'now or never' for a British battle Brook had warned Khan it is 'now or never' for a British battle

Asked about Crawford's choice of challenger, Lonergan said: "I think that's a really smart move.

"Khan is a known quantity in America, which is why he's getting that big payday and Khan versus Crawford will bring an enormous amount of media in the English market.

"[Crawford promoter] Bob (Arum) is trying to build up Crawford into a global superstar. Taking on Khan is a really, really good move.

"For Khan, the Kell Brook-Amir Khan fight will always be there, but it would lack the same lustre, if Khan was to lose heavily to Crawford. Crawford can really bang. Not only can Crawford bang, he's a superb mover."