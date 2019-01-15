Amir Khan says he could not turn down Terence Crawford fight but Kell Brook battle can still happen

Amir Khan says Terence Crawford is the star name welterweight he was searching for in America, but a British battle with Kell Brook can still happen.

Britain's former world champion has decided to challenge Crawford for the WBO title on April 20, with a venue to be announced, instead of accepting an offer to fight long-term rival Brook.

Khan had been frustrated in past attempts to face Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, prompting him to step up to middleweight for a knockout loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, but can now face pound-for-pound great Crawford in his preferred division.

Crawford is recognised as one of the sport's elite fighters

"I was always chasing that big fight," said Khan, who has been reunited with trainer Virgil Hunter. "This in a way, is a fairer fight for me.

"In my division he is probably one of the best pound-for-pound fighters out there.

"We tried to make the biggest fights in boxing and obviously it didn't happen. Look this is the type of fighter I am, I want to be fighting, mixing with the best. I enjoy mixing with the best. Terence is up there with the best.

When I got the phone call for this fight, I couldn't say no to it, because it's got a world title on the line, an unbeaten fighter. Amir Khan

"When I got the phone call for this fight, I couldn't say no to it, because it's got a world title on the line, an unbeaten fighter. They had Kell Brook there as well, but for me, this is probably globally a bigger fight."

Brook had suggested that he would end his interest in Khan, if it was not his next fight, but the Bolton man believes a deal could be resurrected in the future.

Kell Brook had called for a fight with Khan

"If this fight didn't come, then I think it would have been the Brook fight," said Khan. "But I think the Brook fight is still going to be there, and it could be after this fight."

Crawford is a three-weight world champion, with a 34-fight unbeaten record, but suggested that Khan could offer his sternest challenge.

He said: "In his previous fights before his last two, you can arguably say this is Terence Crawford's toughest fight to date, but like I always say, you can never know until we fight the fight."